Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) President Buys $12,285.00 in Stock

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) President Jeffrey B. Lown acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $12,285.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $177,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 248,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,444. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 76,730 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHMI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

