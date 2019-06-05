Charter Trust Co. Raises Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $6,316,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,437,459.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $3,739,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,430.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,448 shares of company stock valued at $41,684,822 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $208.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $136.03 and a 1 year high of $210.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.44.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

