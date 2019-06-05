Charter Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 162.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.35.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total value of $350,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,620 shares in the company, valued at $10,758,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $52,671.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $161.20 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $193.19. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.16. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

