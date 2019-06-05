CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.17

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 35748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEU. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 10th. GMP Securities cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$347.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$323.05 million. Analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,328,872 shares in the company, valued at C$3,840,440.08. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total value of C$25,031.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,463,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,170,591.64.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

