Cerus (CERS) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) fell 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.55. 51,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,174,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CERS. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $621.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 74.31% and a negative net margin of 90.68%. The business had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Cerus’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $50,420.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 23,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $48,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,867 shares of company stock valued at $241,151 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerus by 3.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 312,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cerus by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,626,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,779,000 after purchasing an additional 154,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cerus by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 57,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

