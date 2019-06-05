CDW (CDW) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $48,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,816,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 398.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 514,231 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,686,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 768,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,296,000 after purchasing an additional 346,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 993.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 334,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 304,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $344,928.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,183,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $382,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,058 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.83.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $111.59. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 77.94% and a net margin of 4.03%. CDW’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

