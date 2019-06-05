CBS Co. (CBS) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP trimmed its stake in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,802 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 288,363 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in CBS were worth $25,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in CBS during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in CBS during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CBS during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBS during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBS by 787.9% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

CBS stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. CBS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). CBS had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBS. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CBS from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.93.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

