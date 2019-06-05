Carolina Financial (CARO) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carolina Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carolina Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of CARO opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $740.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.03. Carolina Financial has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.74 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 29.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Carolina Financial will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Carolina Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

In related news, President M. J. Huggins III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $179,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,573.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery L. Deal sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $40,984.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,192 shares of company stock worth $747,827. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carolina Financial by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carolina Financial by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Carolina Financial by 62,642.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

