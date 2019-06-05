Carbonite Inc (CARB) SVP Paul S. Mellinger Sells 550 Shares

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) SVP Paul S. Mellinger sold 550 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $13,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul S. Mellinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Paul S. Mellinger sold 550 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $13,519.00.

Carbonite stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. Carbonite Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $787.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carbonite Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Carbonite by 13.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,910,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after purchasing an additional 571,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carbonite by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,477 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carbonite by 12.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,187,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,269,000 after purchasing an additional 244,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carbonite by 30.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,866,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,531,000 after purchasing an additional 435,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carbonite by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,947,000 after purchasing an additional 293,489 shares during the last quarter.

CARB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carbonite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carbonite from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite in a report on Monday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carbonite to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

