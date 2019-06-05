Carbonite Inc (CARB) CEO Mohamad Ali Sells 4,000 Shares

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) CEO Mohamad Ali sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mohamad Ali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Mohamad Ali sold 4,000 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $97,840.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Mohamad Ali sold 4,000 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $97,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CARB opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69. Carbonite Inc has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.36 million. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carbonite Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carbonite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carbonite from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a report on Monday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Carbonite to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Carbonite by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,910,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after buying an additional 571,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carbonite by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,344,000 after buying an additional 72,477 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Carbonite by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,187,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,269,000 after buying an additional 244,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carbonite by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,866,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,531,000 after buying an additional 435,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carbonite by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,947,000 after buying an additional 293,489 shares during the last quarter.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

