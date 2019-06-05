Capricoin (CPC) Market Capitalization Hits $422,023.00

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Capricoin has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Capricoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002757 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Capricoin has a total market capitalization of $422,023.00 and $44,104.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000260 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Capricoin Coin Profile

Capricoin (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC . The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org . Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Capricoin Coin Trading

Capricoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.