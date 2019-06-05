Capital Senior Living Co. (CSU) Receives $329.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSU shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Monday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Capital Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

CSU traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 282,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,757. Capital Senior Living has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.14 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Senior Living will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ross B. Levin bought 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $26,211.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,607.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gloria Holland sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $37,384.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 79,426 shares of company stock valued at $328,306 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 20.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,137,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 526,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 122,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Capital Senior Living by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,407,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 138,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,407,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 138,048 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.