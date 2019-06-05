Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Receives $19.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPLP shares. BidaskClub lowered Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $12.25) on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPLP stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.22. 1,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,371. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.41). Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 59.95%. The business had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

