CampusCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $87.00 (CC)

CampusCoin (CURRENCY:CC) traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. CampusCoin has a market cap of $40,056.00 and approximately $87.00 worth of CampusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CampusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, CampusCoin has traded down 54.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000207 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CampusCoin Profile

CC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. CampusCoin’s total supply is 709,961,108 coins and its circulating supply is 509,961,108 coins. The Reddit community for CampusCoin is /r/Campuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CampusCoin’s official website is www.campuscoinproject.org . The official message board for CampusCoin is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=16647.0 . CampusCoin’s official Twitter account is @CampusCoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CampusCoin

CampusCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CampusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CampusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CampusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

