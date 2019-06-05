Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stake in LTC Properties Inc (LTC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 833.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LTC opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. LTC Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). LTC Properties had a net margin of 95.25% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

