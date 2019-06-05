California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,535 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 298,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,535 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in HD Supply in the first quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 610.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HD Supply from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research raised HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.13. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 44,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,906,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

