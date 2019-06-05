California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAVN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.39. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 14.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

In other Raven Industries news, CEO Daniel A. Rykhus sold 9,000 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $353,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,892.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick Parod acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.05 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $226,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,562 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

