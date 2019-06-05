Caleres Inc (CAL) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Caleres comprises 2.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Caleres were worth $27,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,085,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Caleres by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 725,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 351,780 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $6,544,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,655,000 after acquiring an additional 153,855 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 94,396 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Caleres to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie set a $38.00 price target on shares of Caleres and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

CAL traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.95. Caleres Inc has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.90 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

