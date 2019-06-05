Caleres (CAL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion.Caleres also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAL. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $819.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.95. Caleres has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $41.09.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.90 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

