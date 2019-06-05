News coverage about Caledonia Mining (TSE:CAL) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Caledonia Mining earned a news impact score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CAL stock traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.33. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.63 and a 52-week high of C$12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $80.41 million and a PE ratio of 4.64.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/caledonia-mining-cal-receives-news-sentiment-score-of-2-67.html.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.