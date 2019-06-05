Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the lowest is $2.19 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $8.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CZR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $245,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

CZR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. 8,842,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,310,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.