Brokerages Expect Nevro Corp (NVRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will post sales of $88.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.38 million. Nevro posted sales of $96.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $367.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $361.23 million to $377.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $408.92 million, with estimates ranging from $395.46 million to $416.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.47 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVRO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nevro from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Nevro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nevro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of NVRO opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 0.24. Nevro has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co bought a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.