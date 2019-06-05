Brokerages Anticipate Carbon Black Inc (CBLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) will report sales of $59.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Carbon Black’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.13 million. Carbon Black reported sales of $50.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carbon Black will report full year sales of $243.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $241.85 million to $244.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $287.42 million, with estimates ranging from $279.81 million to $300.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carbon Black.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.10 million. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CBLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carbon Black from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

CBLK stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51. Carbon Black has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $693,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Morley sold 277,830 shares of Carbon Black stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $5,278,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,580 shares of company stock worth $9,265,520 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Carbon Black by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carbon Black by 240.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carbon Black by 3,466.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Carbon Black by 1,748.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Carbon Black by 1,050.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

