Bremer Bank National Association Invests $29,000 in Chemed Co. (CHE)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 90 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chemed from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed from $313.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total value of $241,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $211,132.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,688.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,781 shares of company stock worth $2,896,560 in the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed stock opened at $335.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $260.03 and a twelve month high of $341.18.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $462.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.28 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/bremer-bank-national-association-invests-29000-in-chemed-co-che.html.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.