Bremer Bank National Association Invests $29,000 in Chemed Co. (CHE)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 90 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chemed from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed from $313.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.00.
Chemed stock opened at $335.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $260.03 and a twelve month high of $341.18.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $462.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.28 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.06%.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
