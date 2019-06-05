Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $1,320,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $128,471,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.9% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 40,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 31,383 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 198,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 131,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $3,859,934.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares in the company, valued at $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.98.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

