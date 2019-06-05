Bonpay Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,320.00 (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Bonpay token can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Bonpay has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $110,972.00 and $9,320.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bonpay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00387827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.06 or 0.02950208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00149492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Bonpay Profile

Bonpay’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com . Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.