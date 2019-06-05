BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 527.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Hillview Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Allegiance Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

In other news, Director Louis A. Jr. Waters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $220,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,818.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Louis A. Jr. Waters sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $54,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,953.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,692 shares of company stock valued at $282,399. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

