BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases Shares of 13,090 SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS:SIGA opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa-purchases-shares-of-13090-siga-technologies-inc-siga.html.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.