BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MYJ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,377. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $14.89.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

