BitNewChain Market Capitalization Hits $7.84 Million (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, BitNewChain has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. BitNewChain has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $106.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitNewChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitNewChain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.01093246 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012857 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009529 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000545 BTC.

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BitNewChain (BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitNewChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitNewChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.