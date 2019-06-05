Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) Achieves Market Cap of $40,436.00

Bitcoin W Spectrum (CURRENCY:BWS) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Bitcoin W Spectrum has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin W Spectrum coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcoin W Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $40,436.00 and approximately $757.00 worth of Bitcoin W Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.02485361 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000395 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012912 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin W Spectrum

Bitcoin W Spectrum (CRYPTO:BWS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2018. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s total supply is 57,812,864 coins and its circulating supply is 57,650,718 coins. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinwspectrm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin W Spectrum is bitcoinwspectrum.com . The Reddit community for Bitcoin W Spectrum is /r/BitcoinWSpectrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin W Spectrum

Bitcoin W Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin W Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin W Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin W Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

