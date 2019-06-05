Big Lots (BIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Stephen M. Haffer sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,548.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,356.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $180,791.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,380 shares of company stock valued at $434,290. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth $2,302,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth $3,999,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1,845.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 45.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.