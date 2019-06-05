Biffa PLC (BIFF) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.90 Per Share

Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Biffa’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BIFF traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 226 ($2.95). The company had a trading volume of 349,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,367. The company has a market cap of $570.59 million and a PE ratio of 21.52. Biffa has a 52 week low of GBX 171.80 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 268 ($3.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Biffa from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biffa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 270.80 ($3.54).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

