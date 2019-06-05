BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,502,290,000 after buying an additional 1,071,619 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 98,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $173,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,445. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $84.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/bergankdv-wealth-management-llc-cuts-holdings-in-gilead-sciences-inc-gild.html.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.