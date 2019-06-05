Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) PT Set at €74.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €74.00 ($86.05) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMW. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €78.43 ($91.20).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of BMW stock opened at €63.43 ($73.76) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €61.41 ($71.41) and a 12 month high of €87.92 ($102.23). The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.