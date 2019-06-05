Banner (BANR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Banner and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Banner stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $134.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $26,214.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Banner by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Banner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Banner by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 55,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Banner by 81.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 69,394 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

