BankUnited (BKU) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,238,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177,079 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $108,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,796,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 3,038.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,166,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,171,000 after acquiring an additional 595,557 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,147,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 594,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $12,725,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKU stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. 2,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,608. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.03 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKU. Barclays lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.75 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

