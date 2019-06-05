Bank of Montreal Can Has $150,000 Stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) by 2,591.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 452,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 100,154 shares during the last quarter. Svennilson Peter acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $38,135,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 199,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $5,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCUS. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

RCUS stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 613.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of Montreal Can Has $150,000 Stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/bank-of-montreal-can-has-150000-stake-in-arcus-biosciences-inc-rcus.html.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.