Bank of Montreal (BMO) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,557 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO stock opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $62.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.769 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Howard Weil downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

