Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in Ehi Car Services Ltd (EHIC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Ehi Car Services Ltd (NYSE:EHIC) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ehi Car Services were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ehi Car Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHIC opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Ehi Car Services Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

eHi Car Services Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides car rental and car services to individuals, and corporate and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. The company offers self-drive car rental services; and chauffeured car services, including airport pickup and drop-off, inter-office transfers, and other business transportation services, as well as event-driven activities, such as conventions, promotional tours, and special events.

