Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Takes $123,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

