Baidu Inc (BIDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,492,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 14.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $661,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.49. The stock had a trading volume of 200,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.69. Baidu has a 12-month low of $106.80 and a 12-month high of $274.00.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

