Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $322,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,645,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,355,324,000 after purchasing an additional 215,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,524,000 after buying an additional 598,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,462,000 after buying an additional 118,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,245,000 after buying an additional 208,449 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,914,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,212,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $99.75 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/azimuth-capital-management-llc-has-322000-position-in-cincinnati-financial-co-cinf.html.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.