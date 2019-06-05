Axcella Health Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axcella Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 3rd. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.

AXLA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Axcella Health stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv L.P Flagship purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

