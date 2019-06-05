Automotive Finco (AFCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.26

Automotive Finco Corp (CVE:AFCC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 11130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.88.

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector.

