Aurubis (NDA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.91

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €37.91 ($44.08) and last traded at €38.21 ($44.43), with a volume of 74180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €39.21 ($45.59).
A number of research firms recently commented on NDA. Warburg Research set a €77.70 ($90.35) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurubis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.22 ($60.72).
The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 7.93.
Aurubis Company Profile (ETR:NDA)
Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.
Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.