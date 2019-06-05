Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACB. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Aurora Cannabis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Desjardins began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.07 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.
ACB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. 14,039,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,504,393. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
