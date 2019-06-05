Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACB. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Aurora Cannabis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Desjardins began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.07 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

ACB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. 14,039,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,504,393. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 896.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 660.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 200.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 773,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 515,991 shares in the last quarter. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

