Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Buy ILJIN seeks effective control of Aurinia, or at least substantial influence, wholly disproportionate to its current holdings. Over the weekend, Aurinia’s largest shareholder (about 14% S/O), ILJIN SNT Co., Ltd. (private; Seoul, South Korea) launched a proxy contest to elect at least 3 directors to the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. ILJIN is a life science-focused investment fund with a portfolio of positions in about 12 companies (according to its website), including Aurinia which appears to be its largest and longest holding, with a total of about $58M invested since 2010, according to ILJIN.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AUPH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.36% and a negative net margin of 8,435.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,312,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 501,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8,600.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the period. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

