Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,261 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 12,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 972,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,712,000 after buying an additional 964,854 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in CVS Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 260,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,042,000 after buying an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $3,040,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, Director David W. Dorman bought 9,600 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,538.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $73.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

CVS opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

