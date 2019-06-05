Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,138,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $22,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,408,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after buying an additional 531,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 729.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 439,588 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 333,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 255,033 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1,407.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 229,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 214,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,988,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.50 to $25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of AY opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Atlantica Yield PLC has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $221.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is 371.43%.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

